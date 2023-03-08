A University of Nebraska-Lincoln economic index continued its up-and-down performance in January.

Nebraska’s Leading Economic Indicator rose 1.29% during the month, continuing a seesaw performance that has seen it alternate between gains and decline every month for the past six months.

“The leading indicator has been mixed in recent months, declining in some months but rising in others,” Eric Thompson, director of the Bureau of Business Research at UNL said in a news release. “This pattern suggests slow growth in the state economy during the first half of 2023.”

The index, which is designed to predict economic activity six months into the future, has six components: business expectations, building permits for single-family homes, airline passenger counts, initial claims for unemployment insurance, the value of the U.S. dollar and manufacturing hours worked.

Most components improved during January.

Thompson said manufacturing hours worked expanded and the value of the U.S. dollar declined, which benefits manufacturers, agricultural producers and other Nebraska businesses that compete in international markets.

Given areas of strength in the state economy, initial claims for unemployment insurance fell in Nebraska during the month, he said.

Airline passenger counts and building permits for single-family homes also grew in January, although Thompson said those improvements, "primarily reflect a rebound from a weak December rather than a sustained expansion."