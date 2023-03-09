Ward Hoppe, a Lincoln homebuilder, said a family at the median income in the city can afford a home costing roughly $225,000.

But when he recently priced out the cost of building a relatively modest 1,500-square-foot home in the southeast part of Lincoln, the price tag came to more than $330,000 — well beyond the reach of most families.

The gap that’s developed between the cost of housing and typical family budgets represents the challenge of Nebraska’s affordable housing crisis, he and others say. And finding creative ways to close that gap, they say, will be the key to solving it.

“We have got to figure out a way to get $330,000 down to $225,000,” Hoppe told a legislative committee Wednesday.

The Legislature’s budget-writing Appropriations Committee held hearings Wednesday on a series of measures that would invest hundreds of millions of additional state dollars to stimulate the construction of more affordable housing in Nebraska.

The state already has a number of programs that seek to create more affordable housing, often through low-interest loans to developers to lower the cost of building a home. But the programs need significantly more funding, advocates said Wednesday.

“It’s no secret our state has a housing access and affordability problem on our hands,” said Sen. Terrell McKinney of Omaha. “As a body, we cannot afford to sit out on this issue.”

Finding an affordable place to live is no longer a challenge only for those at the lowest end of the income scale. At incomes from low to moderate, there simply aren’t enough quality and affordable housing units to meet the needs of Nebraska’s working families.

Potential buyers are bidding on an ever-shrinking pool of homes on the market, as the for-sale inventory of homes in the Omaha metro has fallen by two-thirds in the last decade. Bidding wars for that smaller pool have led to escalating home prices that have priced some families completely out of the market and left thousands of others burdened with high housing costs.

Almost half of Nebraska families making $75,000 a year or less who pay rent or have a mortgage are now paying more than 30% of their income for housing — a level at which federal standards consider a family burdened by high housing costs.

Advocates say the crisis has been building since the Great Recession of 2007 and 2008, when homebuilding across the state plummeted. It’s never fully rebounded.

Dave Rippe, former director of the Nebraska Department of Economic Development, noted that between 1980 and 2005, the state added 180,000 new residents and permitted construction of 190,000 new homes and apartments.

But from 2005 to 2019, Nebraska again added roughly 180,000 people, but permitted only 100,000 new housing units.

“Demand remained constant, (but) supply decreased,” he said. “We ended up with a price increase and a shortage of housing.”

And the gap is projected to continue to grow.

A 2019 study determined that Lincoln will need 17,000 additional homes and apartments by 2030. But at the current rate, it is adding between 400 to 800 new units a year.

“It’s a dramatic scaling that’s necessary,” said Wayne Mortensen, CEO of NeighborWorks Lincoln, a nonprofit that works to develop affordable housing.

One of the state’s oldest programs to help incentivize the building of affordable housing is the Affordable Housing Trust Fund, created in 1996. It’s funded by a small tax on real estate transactions that’s paid when you close on a house.

The funds are then granted by the state to nonprofits working to build housing that serves low-income residents. Those funds help defray the cost of building the house or apartment, lowering the price point.

In the quarter century since its creation, the program has helped fund 6,500 affordable housing units across the state — just a small fraction of the current need.

With only the transaction fee providing the money, the program received less than $14 million this year. Advocates are calling for the state to put an additional $25 million into the fund for each of the next two years, bringing total funding to nearly $40 million annually.

The state also has two programs geared toward creating what’s being called “workforce housing” — housing in communities that are struggling to build enough housing for their local workforces. Workforce housing in general serves individuals with higher but still moderate incomes.

The Rural Workforce Housing Fund, created six years ago, serves mostly rural areas, while the Middle Income Housing Investment Act is targeted at housing in Omaha and Lincoln. The programs have proven to work and need additional support, advocates said.

Hoppe, the Lincoln homebuilder, noted that he’s currently using funding from the rural fund to build four new housing units in the northeast Nebraska community of Pilger.

“You can’t get a homebuilder to go to a town and put together a project like that unless there is some incentive,” Hoppe said. “It allows us to reach home buyers and renters at levels they can afford.”

Resolving the housing crisis is also critical to solving the state’s shortage of workers, several people testified. Currently, workers recruited to the state often find limited housing options.

A representative of the state chamber said a recent survey of businesses showed the No. 1 barrier to community growth is the lack of affordable housing. “Housing is desperately needed to attract and retain employees,” said Ryan Parker, CEO of a family-owned Southeast Nebraska brick manufacturing firm.

“Grand Island employers large and small are struggling to fill the 10,000 vacant jobs we have,” said Laura McAloon, city attorney in Grand Island. “We can’t provide housing for the potential employees for those jobs.”

