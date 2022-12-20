 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Nebraska reports 15th case of bird flu

The Nebraska Department of Agriculture has reported another case of bird flu, the 15th in the state so far this year.

The department said the latest case was in a mixed backyard flock of fewer than 100 birds in Knox County.

Drought, which has fried crops and pastures and fueled wildfires, is part of a rough year for Nebraska agriculture.

State Veterinarian Dr. Roger Dudley said in a news release that the affected flock has been depopulated and will be disposed of in an approved manner.

More than 5 million birds have now been destroyed in Nebraska because of the bird flu outbreak, which started in the spring, then appeared to have ended at the end of April only to reemerge in the fall.

