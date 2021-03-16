Nebraska startup gets backing from Silicon Valley 'kingmaker' that boosted Airbnb, other tech stars

OMAHA -- What would it mean if the next Dropbox, which has reached nearly $2 billion in annual revenue since its founding in 2007, were based in Omaha?
“It would be a huge signal for Nebraska,” said Erica Wassinger, a partner at Omaha’s Proven Ventures who has been involved in startups and venture funding here for a decade. “Seeing a company like Logica get looks from Silicon Valley means this isn’t hidden flyover country.”
Logica, which has built next-generation business finance software, of course faces long odds to be so wildly successful, but it is at the trailhead of an extraordinarily rare path.
The company, founded by Carissa and Leandro Castro, who met as students at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, is the first Nebraska business to be accepted by a Silicon Valley startup program that Logica adviser Wassinger calls “a kingmaker.”
Y Combinator, based in Mountain View, California, selected Logica from among thousands of applications to be part of its winter 2021 group of startups. Previous companies in the program have included, among many other tech economy darlings, Dropbox, Airbnb, Doordash and Cruise, which is General Motors’ self-driving car program.
Like many other states, Nebraska hungers for ways to keep its bright young people here and attract talented new residents.
The Castros check both boxes and hope their business provides opportunities for more people like them. Carissa grew up in Blair and met Leandro when he came to UNL as a graduate student from Brazil.
They fell in love and stayed in Nebraska. Along the way, Carissa worked in operations at Cargill for 10 years; Leandro founded a company called MultiMechanics and a software solution for predicting failure in advanced materials. Siemens, the global industrial manufacturing giant, bought MultiMechanics in 2019 for an undisclosed sum.
As with many startup stories, Logica started with a problem. Looking for what was next in their careers, Carissa turned to a problem she’d seen in her operations career: Many companies are stuck with Excel as their primary budgeting and forecasting tool. Her understanding of forecasting coupled with the software prowess of Leandro, whose education is in mechanical engineering and computer science, became the starting point.
Carissa joined the Startup Collaborative’s Fintech Fellowship with First National Bank of Omaha to support creation of financial technology tools. In that program, Carissa Castro said, she saw that the problem is widespread.
Many professionals, including managers not in finance, understand the challenge. Their operation has a finance officer or other staff as keeper of a master Excel file. Everybody contributes, often working on their own spreadsheet or a piece of the rolled up file. It can be clunky and sometimes a bit like the parable of blind men who have never encountered an elephant trying to describe it by touch — but they feel only a small part of the whole.
Businesses in this situation are hampered in their ability to handle today’s large amounts of data, tie it together, collaborate effectively and forecast well.
Carissa Castro said good tools exist for small and very large businesses, but not for the “middle market.”
Logica has created a product that can help the head of finance crunch the numbers, while collaborating across an organization to ensure all the unique variables for the business are accounted for and forecast. With better collaboration, businesses can make smart decisions about product projections and sales force needs. For now, Logica is working with organizations that have $5 million to $200 million in annual revenue.
Being accepted by Y Combinator, Carissa Castro said, “was like getting into the Olympics.”
It fueled her hopes that, “yeah, I think I can build a company that goes public.”
Logica worked with a few companies on a “private beta” of the software, then publicized it a little bit. That rapidly led to a waitlist of 150 businesses interested in the product.
The Y Combinator program includes a relatively small investment, $125,000, but regular coaching and guidance from top startup founders.
The Y Combinator website describes the program this way: “We work intensively with the companies for three months to get them into the best possible shape and refine their pitch to investors. Each cycle culminates in Demo Day, when the startups present their companies to a carefully selected, invite-only audience.
“But YC doesn’t end on Demo Day. We and the YC alumni network continue to help founders for the life of their company and beyond.”
This month, for example, entrepreneurs in the winter group heard from some of the most recent YC alumni to take their companies public. Carissa Castro said these experiences will help her and Leandro navigate various stages of growth as they scale up.
Wassinger said Y Combinator “is the elite software accelerator in the world and has stood the test of time.”
“It’s like being accepted into an Ivy League school,” Wassinger said.
Getting into the Ivy League, getting into the Olympics — it’s a big deal for a little Nebraska startup.
Carissa Castro sees Logica’s future this way: “We want to build a company that lasts and be a part of an ecosystem that creates roles to keep Nebraska talent in Nebraska.”