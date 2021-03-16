Nebraska startup gets backing from Silicon Valley 'kingmaker' that boosted Airbnb, other tech stars

The Castros check both boxes and hope their business provides opportunities for more people like them. Carissa grew up in Blair and met Leandro when he came to UNL as a graduate student from Brazil.

They fell in love and stayed in Nebraska. Along the way, Carissa worked in operations at Cargill for 10 years; Leandro founded a company called MultiMechanics and a software solution for predicting failure in advanced materials. Siemens, the global industrial manufacturing giant, bought MultiMechanics in 2019 for an undisclosed sum.

As with many startup stories, Logica started with a problem. Looking for what was next in their careers, Carissa turned to a problem she’d seen in her operations career: Many companies are stuck with Excel as their primary budgeting and forecasting tool. Her understanding of forecasting coupled with the software prowess of Leandro, whose education is in mechanical engineering and computer science, became the starting point.

Carissa joined the Startup Collaborative’s Fintech Fellowship with First National Bank of Omaha to support creation of financial technology tools. In that program, Carissa Castro said, she saw that the problem is widespread.