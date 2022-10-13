Nebraska to get $64 million from feds for small businesses

Nebraska is among 11 states getting $1 billion in funding under the State Small Business Credit Initiative, the U.S. Treasury Department announced Tuesday.
The state's cut is $64 million, to be split equally between a loan participation program and a venture capital program.
The loan program will provide companion loans for up to 50% of the principal loan amount through the Nebraska Growth Loan Fund. The venture capital program will provide direct investments through seed and Series A investment rounds distributed by the Nebraska Seed and Development Fund. The program is a direct investment model with a focus on underserved small businesses.
“This is an historic investment in entrepreneurship, small business growth and innovation through the American Rescue Plan that will help reduce barriers to capital access for traditionally underserved communities,” Secretary of the Treasury Janet Yellen said in a news release. “I’m excited to see how these SSBCI funds will promote equitable economic growth across the country.”
The small-business credit program has been around since 2010, but it was expanded as part of the American Rescue Plan Act to provide up to $10 billion to the 50 states, the District of Columbia, U.S. territories and tribal governments.
The latest grants to Nebraska and the other states bring the total to $4.8 billion in funding to 31 states.
With the $64 million, Nebraska has now gotten $177 million in federal grants in just the past two months, including $88 million from the Coronavirus Capital Projects Fund to expand broadband in rural areas and $25 million from the Build Back Better Regional Challenge to establish a robotics cluster at Nebraska Innovation Campus.
