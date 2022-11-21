Nebraska unemployment rate beginning to rise

Nebraska's unemployment rate is starting to tick up.

The state Department of Labor reported Friday that the unemployment rate was 2.4% in October. While that was the same as the rate in October 2021, it was up from 2.2% in September.

However, the rate is up significantly from June, when it was 1.9%.

The number of people unemployed in October grew more than 1,500 compared with September, while the number of employed people declined by more than 1,700.

However, the number of filled jobs grew by nearly 8,500 statewide.

“Total nonfarm employment reached a record high of 1,044,832 in October,” said Commissioner of Labor John H. Albin. “That’s over 2,000 more filled jobs than the prior high reached in June of this year.”

On a year-to-year basis, the numbers are a bit different. There are about 8,800 more Nebraskans working than there were in October 2021, which is three times higher than the 2,941 more filled jobs.

The Lincoln Metropolitan Statistical area had a 2% unemployment rate in October. While that was considerably lower than the state rate, it was higher than both the September rate and the rate in October 2021, which were both 1.9%.

The Lincoln area had about 750 more people working in October than in September and nearly 1,800 more than in October 2021. The number of filled jobs was up about 970 compared with a month ago and more than 3,500 more than a year ago.

Both the state and local unemployment rates were well below the national rate, which was 3.7%. Nebraska's 2.4% rate tied for fifth-lowest in the U.S.