Nebraska unemployment rate drops below 2% again

Nebraska's unemployment rate dropped below 2% in April.

The state reported a preliminary rate for April of 1.9%, which it reports is the lowest ever. Rates of 1.7% originally reported in December and 1.7% reported in November were eventually revised upward.

The 1.9% rate, which was down from 2% in March and 2.6% in April 2021, also tied for the lowest rate in the U.S. in April and the lowest ever reported for any state, the Labor Department said in a news release. The national unemployment rate in April was 3.6%, nearly double Nebraska's rate.

A main factor driving the decline in the unemployment rate is the number of people working. The Labor Department reported 1,028,675 filled jobs in April, 10,000 more than in March and 25,000 more than in April 2021.

“The number of employed workers in the labor force has been at historically high levels since July of 2021,” said Commissioner of Labor John H. Albin. “The Omaha metro reached a record high employment level at nearly half a million in April, and the Lincoln metro has seen record highs for two straight months.”

The April unemployment rate in the Lincoln Metropolitan Statistical Area, which includes Lancaster and Seward counties, was 1.8%, down from 1.9% in April.

