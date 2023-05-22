Nebraska’s unemployment rate declined to 2% in April, tying its lowest rate ever.

The April rate was down from 2.1% in March and was the same as the rate in April 2022.

“The April statewide unemployment rate tied the historical low,” Commissioner of Labor John H. Albin said in a news release. He also pointed out that the state’s labor force reached a new all-time high for the second month in a row.

Statewide nonfarm employment, a count of filled jobs, was 1,041,662 in April, up 3,851 over the month and up 20,439 over the year, according to data from the Nebraska Department of Labor.

The number of people employed in April was 1,040,229, 2,332 more than in March and 2,760 more than in April 2022.

Nebraska’s April unemployment rate was second-lowest in the country, trailing only South Dakota’s 1.9% rate. The national unemployment rate for the month was 3.4%.

The Lincoln area unemployment rate was even lower than the state’s rate in April.

The rate for the Lincoln Metropolitan Statistical Area, which includes Lancaster and Seward counties, was 1.7%, down from 1.9% in both March and April of 2022.

Total nonfarm employment in the Lincoln area in April was 191,997, up 281 over March and 2,974 over a year ago.

The total number of people employed was 188,524, which was down 570 from March but up 2,862 from April 2022.