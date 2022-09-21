Nebraska's first REI store to open this week

Popular outdoor recreation retailer REI will open its first Nebraska store on Friday.
REI will open its new 22,000-square-foot store at Nebraska Crossing in Gretna at 10 a.m. It features a wide assortment of outdoors gear and apparel for camping, cycling, running, fitness, hiking, snow sports, climbing and more. There's also a specialty bike shop staffed with certified mechanics.
“REI aspires to be at the center of people’s active lifestyles,” Josh O’Connell, REI store manager, said in a news release. “Our team of 57 associates have a passion for the outdoors and we are ready to be a resource to the community.”
REI is technically set up as a cooperative, and the company said there are already 21,000 members in Nebraska, with two-thirds of those living in the Lincoln and Omaha areas. Membership is not required to shop at the store, but members get special perks such as free shipping on online orders and discounts.
Previously, the closest REI stores to Nebraska were in West Des Moines, Iowa, or Overland Park, Kansas.
The Gretna store is planning a three-day grand opening event this weekend, which will include product giveaways and live music.
For more information about the store and the grand opening ceremonies, go to:
www.rei.com/stores/gretna.
12 Nebraska shops to check out
Fort Cody Trading Post
The Fort Cody Trading Post, 221 Halligan Drive in North Platte, has a variety of merchandise. The store is open from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. "
We have one of the best selection of western books anywhere, handmade Native American jewelry and arts, T-shirts, toys, Minnetonka Moccasins, retro soda pop, candy, hot sauces, cook books, Nebraska-made items and food, stuffed animals, souvenirs, cards and much, much more," the store's Facebook page boasts.
Nebraska Tourism
Marshall Custom Hats
Marshall Custom Hats, 214 Staples St., in Arthur features handmade hats made by James Marshall.
“It’s amazing that about 42 percent of my customers are repeat customers," Marshall told Tri-State Livestock News last year. "Once I get them in once, they’re usually back for another one."
Nebraska Tourism
Hollywood Candy
Hollywood Candy is in Omaha's Old Market at 1209 Jackson St. The store specializes in "hard-to-find retro and nostalgic candies of the past" and has modern-era candy as well. It has a large collection of PEZ dispensers and retro toys and novelties.
Rick Neibel/Nebraska Tourism
Brown Sheep Co. Mill Store
The Brown Sheep Co. Mill Store, located at 100662 County Road 16 in Mitchell, is attached to the mill and sells the company's yarn "seconds" and other crocheting/knitting supplies. The company's yarn is known and sold worldwide. One benefit of the mill store is "seeing all the wonderful handpaints that our handpainter tries out when developing new color ways. Because these hanks are one of a kind and generally not reproduced, they are not offered to our retail customers for purchase," according to the company's website.
Nebraska Tourism
Cottage Inspirations
The Cottage Inspirations shop in Cambridge, 710 Nasby St., features quilting supplies as well as
home decor items, including antique furniture, Gooseberry Patch cookbooks and McCall's Country Candles. The shop is owned by mother and daughter Melody Brown and Samantha Jones.
Rick Neibel/Nebraska Tourism
Antiquarium
The Antiquarium and Bill Farmer Gallery, 309 Water St., is in Brownville and sells used, rare and out-of-print books. The store offers some 150,000 titles and is housed in a remodeled former grade school. It specializes in foreign language books, cinema titles and fiction. The store began to 1969 in Omaha, moving to Brownville in 2008.
Rick Neibel/Nebraska Tourism
Master's Hand Candle Co.
Master's Hand Candle Co. in Tekamah, 3599 County Road F, has more than candles --
delectable chocolates, flowers, home decor, shopping, gifts, jewelry, purses and diva wear. The shop's website declares it "every woman's dream store." The store is open Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
Nebraska Tourism
North Platte Art And Gift Gallery
The North Platte Art and Gift Gallery, 516 N. Dewey, is open Tuesday through Saturday and has local contemporary art in a variety of mediums. The enterprise began in 1987 when a group of local artists rented a vintage downtown storefront. One of the five galleries hosts monthly competitive art shows.
Rick Neibel/Nebraska Tourism
Park Avenue Antiques
Park Avenue Antiques, 515 N. Park Ave. in Fremont, has furniture, dishes, linens, home decor and books, as well as a multitude of signs. The shop is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday.
Emilie Bouvier/Nebraska Tourism
The Keeping Room
Its website describes The Keeping Room as "a
fusion of stylish antiques, unique holiday and home decor, unique fashion, food and drink and a friendly atmosphere." The Nebraska City store is at 717 Central Ave. and is open Monday-Wednesday 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Thursday-Saturday 10-7 and Sunday 1-4 p.m.
Rick Neibel/Nebraska Tourism
Too Far North
Too Far North in Fort Calhoun offers Nebraska wines. The tasting room is at 111 N. 14th and is open Wednesday and Thursday from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 2 p.m.-7:30 p.m. and Sunday from 2-6 p.m.
Rick Neibel/Nebraska Tourism
Yesterday's Lady
Yesterday's Lady, 113 N. Fifth St. in Beatrice, features vintage fashion in the restored 1887 Schmuck building. Proprietor
Susan McLain has clothing from the 1800s to the 1960s.
Rick Neibel/Nebraska Tourism
The Most Unlikely Place
The Most Unlikely Place, 205 Main St. in Lewellen, is just a short drive from Lake McConaughy and is open Wednesday-Saturday 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. It closes for the season from mid-November to mid-March.
The combination bistro/gallery serves breakfast and lunch as well as offering a wide variety of fine art. Sculptures, jewelry, paintings and more are available.
VICTORIA AYOTTE BROWN, Journal Star
Marah's Treasures
Marah's Treasures is at 304 Broadway St. in Taylor in Loup County. The shop carries gift items and fragrances, plus life-sized plywood figures made to order, and is open Thursday and Friday afternoons.
Marah's Treasures Facebook page
Suite Child Aqua
Suite Child Aqua at 2304 Central Ave. in downtown Kearney has the latest baby and toddler fashions as well as helpful products for families with new babies. There is also a store in Elkhorn.
Mike Konz, Kearney Hub
York Boot 'N Repair
Tammy and Randy Obermier own York Boot 'N Repair on the east side of the town square for 100 years. The business is a full-service leather repair store that also builds custom orthotics and sells boots and shoes.
Melanie Wilkinson, News-Times
Platte River Outdoors
Platte River Outdoors in Loup City sells a variety of hunting, fishing and archery gear and accessories. The store is open Monday-Saturday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Grace McDonald, Kearney Hub
