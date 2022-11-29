Neighbors sue in attempt to stop solar farm east of Lincoln

Nearly three dozen landowners have filed a lawsuit seeking to stop a large solar farm from being built east of Lincoln.
Ranger Power, a Chicago-based company, wants to build a 250-megawatt solar farm spread out over more than 2,800 acres in an area stretching from 128th Street to 190th Street and from O Street to Havelock Avenue.
To help facilitate the project, the Lancaster County Board last year made the controversial decision to allow the company to put solar panels on agricultural outlots that are part of acreage developments. Previously, the outlots could only be used for agricultural purposes such as farming.
In most cases, people living in acreages do not own the neighboring outlots, meaning they have no control over what can happen there.
The plaintiffs live in three different acreage developments — at 134th and Adams streets, 173rd and Holdrege streets and 190th Street and Havelock Avenue — that would have solar installations on neighboring outlots.
They argue in the lawsuit, which was filed Nov. 14 in Lancaster County District Court, that allowing solar panels on outlots violates protective covenants put in place when they bought their lots. They also argue that the County Board's vote is not sufficient to allow solar panels on the outlots because restrictions on them were included in plats that were are part of the development agreement and that the development agreement has to be amended to allow the solar panels.
The lawsuit, which names Salt Creek Solar, a subsidiary of Ranger Power, along with owners of the three outlots, asks the court to overturn the County Board's ruling and declare that uses other than agriculture are prohibited on outlots.
In a statement, Ranger Power said it, "continues to work with a handful of neighbors who have concerns about the project."
"The project meets all County requirements and conditions of approval. Ranger appreciates the support of the Lincoln City Council and the Lancaster County Board of Commissioners," said the statement, which also pointed out that the project has broad support from a range of organizations, including the Lincoln Chamber of Commerce and the Nebraska Farmers Union.
Wind and solar power supplied 10% of the world’s electricity for the first time in 2021, according to new data.
In the first few months of his administration, one of President Joe Biden’s top policy priorities has been addressing the threat of climate change—while also improving infrastructure and creating jobs to generate economic growth. Biden has
stated a goal of reaching 100% pollution-free electricity by 2035, which means dramatically scaling up renewable energy production in the U.S. To that end, Biden’s proposed American Jobs Plan would include extensive tax credits, grants, and other investments in clean energy.One of the potential beneficiaries of this focus is the solar power industry, which is seeing rapid growth as the costs associated with solar decline. For many years, solar power was too expensive to be adopted at scale as a major source of energy production, but this has changed in recent years.One of the biggest reasons for the decline in costs has been technological innovation. Solar technology has become more reliable and more efficient over time, which lowers the cost of generating energy. As those costs decrease, adoption becomes more common, which allows solar cell manufacturers to achieve economies of scale and lower prices even further.Government support has also been a major factor: billions in federal investment for renewables during the Great Recession helped spur the technological advances seen in the last decade, and the federal government—along with many states and localities—has long offered tax breaks and other incentives to subsidize household solar adoption.These factors reached an inflection point in the mid-2000s, and solar production in the U.S. has been growing exponentially ever since. In 2006, solar generated around 507,000 megawatthours of energy and represented .01% of U.S. energy generated by the electric power industry. By 2019, solar thermal and photovoltaic accounted for 71,936,822 megawatthours—around 140 times more than in 2006—to represent 1.74% of total.
The use of solar power continues to grow rapidly in the US
Solar is still a relatively small part of the U.S.’s overall energy mix but will become an increasingly significant source as solar production continues to accelerate—particularly if the Biden Administration’s climate policies and clean energy investments come to pass. For now, however, renewables overall (17.7% of total electricity generation) still lag behind natural gas (38.4%), coal (23.4%), and nuclear (19.6%). Within the renewable category, solar (9.9% of renewable production) trails wind (40.6%) and hydroelectric (39.5%).
Renewables still lag behind natural gas coal and nuclear
Despite its small but growing role in overall U.S. energy production, solar is a major part of the energy mix in a number of states. The undisputed leader of these states is California, which leads all others both by total solar energy production and the share of electricity derived from solar. California’s total solar energy production is nearly four times that of the runner-up state, North Carolina. Many of the market factors that have made solar more popular nationwide hold in California, too, but the Golden State also has geographic features and a political climate that have made it a solar leader.
California leads the US in solar energy production
In terms of geography, California is one of the U.S. states with the highest levels of
insolation, or exposure to the sun. Insolation is a factor for many other leading states for solar production, including Sun Belt locations like Texas, Southwestern states Nevada and Arizona, and Southeastern states North Carolina, Georgia, and Florida. Politically, California’s policymakers have created an environment that all but guarantees heavy reliance on solar energy. For instance, California has one of the most ambitious renewable portfolio standards of any U.S. state, with a goal of generating 60% of energy from renewables by 2030 and 100% of energy from renewables by 2045. Additionally, in 2020, the state began requiring most new homes to include rooftop solar panels.To find the states where solar production is highest, researchers at Commodity.com used data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration’s Electricity Power Data. States were ranked by annual solar production for electric power (in megawatthours) for 2019. The researchers also calculated the year-over-year change in total solar energy production from 2018–2019, as well as what percentage of total energy production and renewable energy production solar accounts for.Here are the states producing the most solar energy.
15. South Carolina
Annual solar energy production (megawatthours): 858,546 Change in solar energy production (YoY): +68.2% Solar share of total energy production: 0.9% Solar share of total renewable energy production: 14.3%
14. Virginia
Annual solar energy production (megawatthours): 949,111 Change in solar energy production (YoY): +24.4% Solar share of total energy production: 1.0% Solar share of total renewable energy production: 15.3%
13. Massachusetts
Annual solar energy production (megawatthours): 1,163,776 Change in solar energy production (YoY): +19.0% Solar share of total energy production: 5.4% Solar share of total renewable energy production: 34.7%
12. New Jersey
Annual solar energy production (megawatthours): 1,164,721 Change in solar energy production (YoY): +17.6% Solar share of total energy production: 1.6% Solar share of total renewable energy production: 57.9%
11. Colorado
Annual solar energy production (megawatthours): 1,218,220 Change in solar energy production (YoY): +14.7% Solar share of total energy production: 2.2% Solar share of total renewable energy production: 8.7%
10. Minnesota
Annual solar energy production (megawatthours): 1,248,833 Change in solar energy production (YoY): +19.8% Solar share of total energy production: 2.1% Solar share of total renewable energy production: 8.6%
9. New Mexico
Annual solar energy production (megawatthours): 1,365,900 Change in solar energy production (YoY): +1.3% Solar share of total energy production: 3.9% Solar share of total renewable energy production: 16.1%
8. Georgia
Annual solar energy production (megawatthours): 2,160,770 Change in solar energy production (YoY): +8.3% Solar share of total energy production: 1.7% Solar share of total renewable energy production: 18.8%
7. Utah
Annual solar energy production (megawatthours): 2,186,424 Change in solar energy production (YoY): -1.7% Solar share of total energy production: 5.6% Solar share of total renewable energy production: 51.3%
6. Florida
Annual solar energy production (megawatthours): 3,901,445 Change in solar energy production (YoY): +61.7% Solar share of total energy production: 1.6% Solar share of total renewable energy production: 45.6%
5. Texas
Annual solar energy production (megawatthours): 4,365,125 Change in solar energy production (YoY): +36.2% Solar share of total energy production: 0.9% Solar share of total renewable energy production: 4.8%
4. Nevada
Annual solar energy production (megawatthours): 4,810,511 Change in solar energy production (YoY): +1.9% Solar share of total energy production: 12.1% Solar share of total renewable energy production: 42.4%
3. Arizona
Annual solar energy production (megawatthours): 5,278,019 Change in solar energy production (YoY): +2.7% Solar share of total energy production: 4.6% Solar share of total renewable energy production: 43.0%
2. North Carolina
Annual solar energy production (megawatthours): 7,451,338 Change in solar energy production (YoY): +21.9% Solar share of total energy production: 5.7% Solar share of total renewable energy production: 44.6%
1. California
Annual solar energy production (megawatthours): 28,331,513 Change in solar energy production (YoY): +5.0% Solar share of total energy production: 14.0% Solar share of total renewable energy production: 29.1%
