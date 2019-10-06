SIOUX CITY -- A group of Sioux City volunteers and donors is working to build the first known facility in the area dedicated solely to providing housing for patients at the end of their lives.
Construction is expected to begin at the Mitchell House, named for the late Ray Mitchell Jr., next spring, with the doors open by next October. The house will have room for six hospice residents to live in a "home-like environment."
Two-and-a-half acres of vacant land, the site of a long-ago orphanage near Military Road and Ross Streets, was donated by the Diocese of Sioux City to the nonprofit Mitchell House group.
Susan Macfarlane, Mitchell's daughter and the Mitchell House board president, said plans for the house began nearly two years ago. Her mother and Mitchell's widow, Margo Mitchell-Wilcox, decided Sioux City should have a hospice house and provided a large donation to get the ball rolling.
Fundraising for the Mitchell House began roughly a month ago. The group has raised $1.5 million of their $4.5 million goal, which will fund the construction of the facility and provide an endowment.
Residents of the Mitchell House will have enough space for a spouse and family to stay with them, and the building's kitchen will provide food for loved ones and for the hospice patients. Each patient's room, Macfarlane said, could sleep five people.
"Most of these people haven't slept alone, when they're older, they've been married for 50-plus years, they haven't slept alone, they don't want to," Macfarlane said. "They can stay with the resident, or if family members come in from out of town, they'll have a pull-out couch that sleeps two."
There will be a play room for children, a family room and a large outdoor patio. Pets would be allowed to pay visits. A staff of two will be on site at all times to monitor and tend to patients, who will also be cared for by caregivers they already had.
Six resident rooms is a starting point for the house; if demand begins to outpace the supply of rooms, the facility could be enlarged.
"It is expandable, if things get busy," said Dr. Dale R. Holdiman, one of the Mitchell House directors. "You could build onto it if you wanted to."
Karen Matthey, the retired quality compliance manager for Hospice of Siouxland and another Mitchell House director, said area people have expressed interested in such a facility.
"Sioux City's never had a hospice house, and I think Dr. Holdiman and I, both working in hospice, have received requests on numerous occasions," Matthey said.
Most hospice patients in Sioux City are either at home or in a nursing home or assisted living facility. But there are those for whom neither option works well -- some people's homes are unsuitable for hospice care, some hospice patients' needs are complicated, some have caregivers who are frail or unwell themselves, and some simply do not want to die in their own home or a nursing facility.
"If you have a young family, and you don't want to go a nursing home... but you don't want to be in your house because you have small children, this is just another option for a place to go," Macfarlane said. "You'd still have that home feel environment."
"It can be difficult for young children if a parent passes away in the home," Matthey added. "Typically, I think we've had requests from families with younger children, as the (parent's) disease progresses and gets toward the end."