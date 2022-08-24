 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

New name for Siouxland Expo Center to be announced on Friday

  • 0
Siouxland Expo Center grand opening (copy) (copy) (copy)

The Siouxland Expo Center is shown at 550 Expo Center Drive in Sioux City.

 Jesse Brothers

SIOUX CITY — Before the week is up, the Siouxland Expo Center will have a new name announced.

According to a press release from OVG360, which oversees management and operation of the Tyson Events Center and the Orpheum Theatre, the announcement will happen at 10:30 a.m. on Friday at the Expo Center with a ribbon cutting event to follow. 

The 100,000-square foot multipurpose facility, which opened in Sept. 2020, houses the Sioux City Parks and Recreation Department and has hosted events such as the "Siouxland Home Show", "Jurassic Quest" and "Urban Scramble."

In early August, OVG had its management agreement with the city extended by five years. On Friday, they'll give word of the new name along with the Siouxland Expo Center Board. Per the Expo Center's website, the board has 11 members including the president, Dirk Lohry.

People are also reading…

Jared McNett is an online editor and reporter for the Sioux City Journal. You can reach him at 712-293-4234 and follow him on Twitter @TwoHeadedBoy98.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
1

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

How you can break free if your parents have bad money habits

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News