New permanent entrance at Omaha's Eppley Airfield will open Wednesday

A new permanent entrance will open Wednesday at Omaha’s Eppley Airfield, replacing a temporary entrance that has been open since November.
Accessible from Abbott Drive, the permanent entrance provides access to the terminal as well as the garage, economy and cellphone waiting parking lots south of the terminal. Signs will be placed along Abbott Drive to direct motorists to the new airport entrance.
A new permanent entrance will open at Eppley Airfield Wednesday.
OMAHA AIRPORT AUTHORITY
The entrance is located about 500 feet south of the temporary entrance, chief information and development officer Steve McCoy said.
The new entrance is part of a $20.3 million project designed to widen the roadway to handle more passenger activity. McCoy said work will continue on some of the lanes closer to the terminal and around the temporary entrance that will be closed. McCoy said construction should wrap up later this year.
In addition to signage and more lanes, stoplights and new lighting are part of the project’s scope.
The roadway expansion is one of two projects happening at Eppley. An $8.3 million project also is underway to renovate the South Garage. That project’s scope includes construction of an express ramp, installation of energy-efficient lighting and wider parking stalls. New signage is intended to make driving through the garage more convenient and efficient.
Federal Aviation Administration grants will cover $12 million of the projects’ total $28.6 million costs. McCoy said airport revenue funds will cover the remaining costs of $16.6 million.
Beginning next year, the Omaha Airport Authority will launch a $600 million effort to modernize Eppley’s main terminal. Construction could run through 2027.
A rancher takes a load off while waiting for an auction during the annual Cattlemen’s Ball of Nebraska at the Cass County Fairgrounds on Saturday, June 4, 2022, in Weeping Water, NE. The annual fundraiser moves around the state, and is held in a new location each year. KENNETH FERRIERA, Lincoln Journal Star
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
North’s Kamden Dusatko (middle) and his teammates celebrate their win over South in the Shrine Bowl on Saturday, June 4, 2022, at Ron and Carol Cope Stadium in Kearney. JAIDEN TRIPI, Journal Star
JAIDEN TRIPI Journal Star
Nebraska head football coach Scott Frost speaks with recruits to wrap up the Friday Night Lights camp at Memorial Stadium on Friday, June 3, 2022. JAIDEN TRIPI, Journal Star
JAIDEN TRIPI Journal Star
Tire marks mar the surface of the parking lot of Kohls, at the corner of 84th and O street, in this aerial view on Thursday, June 2, 2022. KENNETH FERRIERA, Lincoln Journal Star
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
A memorial to victims of a crash that occurred May 29 is set up on the main drag of O street at the site of the crash, on Thursday, June 2, 2022. KENNETH FERRIERA, Lincoln Journal Star
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
A family-style seafood boil, tossed in butter and Cajun seasonings, is complimented by New Orleans-style beverages at Bourbon Street by Single Barrel, located in the Haymarket in Downtown, on Wednesday, June 1, 2022. KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Lincoln Police Officer and CSI instigator Jason Hellmuth talks about using various lights to inspect crime scenes during Bridging the Gap, Wednesday, June 1, 2022. JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Daniel Bartek lounges by the waters of Holmes Lake after a long day of work on Friday, June 10, 2022. KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Carpet Land’s Caden Cetak (left) slides for home as Judds Brothers’ Chase Blanchard tags him out during the annual Mike Peterson/Coach K Legion tournament championship game Sunday, June 11, 2022, at Den Hartog Field. JAIDEN TRIPI, Journal Star
JAIDEN TRIPI Journal Star
New Kids on the Block perform Saturday, June 11, 2022, at Pinnacle Bank Arena. JAIDEN TRIPI, Journal Star
JAIDEN TRIPI Journal Star
Nebraska offensive linemen Kevin Williams Jr (center) huddles up with campers before taking a break during a football camp held at the Lincoln Sports Foundation field on Saturday, June 11, 2022. KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Spectators watch as purebred pigs are showcased Saturday, June 11, 2022, at the Cornhusker Classic Swine Show at Saunders County Fairgrounds in Wahoo. JAIDEN TRIPI, Journal Star
JAIDEN TRIPI Journal Star
A bicyclist peddles uphill past a field of wildflowers on a section of the Mopac bike trail near Vine Street on Friday, June 10, 2022. KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Union Bank’s Reese Kortum pitches the ball against a Millard North batter during a Mike Peterson/Coach K Legion Tournament game on Friday, June 10, 2022, at Densmore Field. JAIDEN TRIPI, Journal Star
JAIDEN TRIPI Journal Star
Anderson Ford's Braeden Sunken bats in the third inning of a Mike Peterson Tournament legion baseball game against Millard North on Friday, June 10, 2022, at Densmore Park. GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
The flyover bridge that will connect U.S. 77 to the South Beltway has steel beams laid the entire west to east distance on Wednesday, June 8, 2022. GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Members of a pride color guard perform their routine during the second-ever Star City Pride Parade at the Capitol on Saturday, June 18, 2022. KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Jake Owen performs alongside his band during a performance at the Pinewood Bowl in Pioneers Park on Thursday, June 16, 2022. KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Nebraska freshman guard Callin Hake gets a high five from head women's basketball coach Amy Williams during practice on Thursday, June 15, 2022, at Hendricks Training Complex. GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Trent Claus, a VFX supervisor and animation art collector, reminisces with some of his art on a couch for watching Saturday morning cartoons at the Eisentrager/Howard Gallery in Richards Hall on the UNL campus on Wednesday, June 15, 2022. KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
