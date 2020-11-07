New strip mall development coming to Dakota Avenue in South Sioux City

SOUTH SIOUX CITY -- A new strip mall is taking shape in a formerly vacant patch of grass along Dakota Avenue in South Sioux City.
The more-than-$2.5 million development, called Dakota Square, consists of a 9,600-square-foot strip mall, plus a separate 550-square-foot Scooter's Coffee kiosk.
Chris Krueger of South Sioux City heads the development through Cardinal Capital Group, which he runs with his wife, Kasey, who is a South Sioux City schoolteacher. Krueger is also a vice president at Central Bank.
Krueger said that the strip mall is fully leased with four tenants -- Jimmy John's, Greek to Me and J Nails -- plus an unnamed "sit-down restaurant" that will take up more than 4,000 square feet.
Construction began first on Scooter's, which is already open, back in July and wrapped up by the end of August. Construction on the strip mall, which is ongoing, began in October and should be finished early next year. L&L Builders built the Scooter's location, while H&R Construction is in charge of the strip mall.
The land where the strip mall now is was formerly a Ford dealership. Kum & Go purchased the land some years ago with the intent of building a gas station there, but subsequently decided to build on the far south end of Dakota Avenue, leaving the lot empty. Krueger purchased the land from Kum & Go.
"When that lot was vacant, I'd drive by it all the time and think, 'That's a great location, what could go there?'" Krueger said. "And so I'd been eyeing the spot for quite a while, and actually the Scooter's franchisee had reached out to me and said, 'We really want to be in South Sioux, we really like this corner, are you interested in developing that?'"
Dakota Avenue generally is a bustling and diverse business district, with relatively few vacant buildings. Dakota Square is part of what Krueger calls the "Dakota Avenue Redevelopment Project." Going forward, Krueger said they've already begun looking at designs "for the next site," another new development in an unspecified area of South Sioux City.
"Dakota Square is the main focus right now and then we will look to continue either revitalization, we've done other projects along Dakota Avenue in recent years, and so we'll continue to either rehab closed business, vacant buildings, or do ground-up construction as things come available," Krueger said.
