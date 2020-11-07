New strip mall development coming to Dakota Avenue in South Sioux City

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"When that lot was vacant, I'd drive by it all the time and think, 'That's a great location, what could go there?'" Krueger said. "And so I'd been eyeing the spot for quite a while, and actually the Scooter's franchisee had reached out to me and said, 'We really want to be in South Sioux, we really like this corner, are you interested in developing that?'"

Dakota Avenue generally is a bustling and diverse business district, with relatively few vacant buildings. Dakota Square is part of what Krueger calls the "Dakota Avenue Redevelopment Project." Going forward, Krueger said they've already begun looking at designs "for the next site," another new development in an unspecified area of South Sioux City.

"Dakota Square is the main focus right now and then we will look to continue either revitalization, we've done other projects along Dakota Avenue in recent years, and so we'll continue to either rehab closed business, vacant buildings, or do ground-up construction as things come available," Krueger said.

