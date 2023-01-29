New strip mall going up in Dakota Dunes

DAKOTA DUNES, S.D. -- A new strip mall is going up in Dakota Dunes, on the eastern end of the Interstate 29 interchange at 2 Rivers Drive.

Yankton, S.D.-based Slowey Management, developer of the Holiday Inn Express and Convention Center that opened along Interstate 29 in Dakota Dunes in 2018, is also the developer of the strip mall. The strip mall is adjacent to the hotel.

The roughly 14,000-square-foot strip mall has five tenant spaces, said Lauren Svanda, a business analyst with Slowey Management. Construction began in 2021, she said, and should be finished "any day."

The construction work was handled by Yankton-based SRK Development, a "sister company" of Slowey, Svanda said.

The building has generated interest from potential tenants, said Tim Swanson, a broker with Dunes Realty who's representing the property, but none of the prospective businesses is ready to make an announcement.

"We've had a number of inquiries, some that we're currently working with," Swanson said.

The developers are hoping to attract a restaurant tenant for the building's 5,000-square-foot, heavily windowed endcap.

"That would complement not only the hotel, but the entire area," Swanson said of the restaurant idea. The endcap on the opposite end of the building can accommodate a drive-up window, which could be useful for "any type of business," he added.