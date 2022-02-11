North Sioux City fitness center marks one year with range of free events

NORTH SIOUX CITY -- After opening and operating a 24-hour gym for a full year of the pandemic, local business owners Travis and Clair O’Connor are taking a chance to celebrate.

On Friday, Feb. 18, and Saturday, Feb. 19, the couple, who own Thrive Fitness, are marking more than a year in operation with a chamber of commerce ribbon-cutting, a full slate of special classes, prize giveaways and spin ride backed by a live DJ.

According to a press release, the fitness center, which has close to 600 members, is focused on having something for everyone even on non-celebratory days.

"We are the full package for the young athlete, to the novice weightlifter, to the mom looking for general health and wellness. We may have gotten our feet on the ground with CrossFit style workouts but we have evolved into a gym that can meet anyone and everyone’s needs," Travis O'Connor said.

Before settling in at 300 Centennial Drive, the release explained that the O'Connors oversaw a "boutique fitness gym" on Derby Lane. Now they work within the CNOS Fieldhouse and have eight personal trainers and a staff of 11 group fitness instructors.

The weekend celebration events are free and open to the public.

Jared McNett is an online editor and reporter for the Sioux City Journal. You can reach him at 712-293-4234 and follow him on Twitter @TwoHeadedBoy98.

