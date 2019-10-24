NORFOLK, Neb. – For the first time in its 91-year history, Northeast Community College will have a female president.
The College Board of Governors on Wednesday unanimously selected Leah Barrett, currently a vice president for a community college district in Wyoming, as Northeast's next president. Barrett, who will succeed Michael Chipps, becomes the ninth president in January.
“I am looking forward to taking on this leadership role as we begin to talk about the future for Northeast,” Barrett said in a statement.
As Northeast’s Vision 2020 strategic plan comes to a close next year, Barrett said this is an ideal time for a presidential transition.
“The role of our College is to support the success of our students and be an effective partner in our region’s vitality," she said. "I look forward to engaging the college community and the citizens of northeast and north central Nebraska in conversations to lead us into the future.”
Chipps retired May 30. It was then a 12-member search advisory committee, made up of members of the board, college administration, faculty, staff and students, began a nationwide search for his successor. Barrett was selected from 63 applicants.
Board Chairperson Steve Anderson, of Concord, said Barrett’s breadth of experience and knowledge, with 27 years in higher education, complement the work taking place at Northeast.
“Northeast Community College has been searching for a leader who will continue to move the institution forward to meet the workforce and economic development priorities of the region and provide the essential services to ensure our students obtain a quality education. We have found those attributes in Dr. Barrett,” he said.
Barrett comes to Northeast from the Northern Wyoming Community College District (NWCCD), where she is vice president for student affairs. She has managed the departments of institutional research, financial aid, registration and records, student conduct, counseling services, support for students with disabilities, academic advising, TRIO student support services, and the America’s Promise Grant since 2016. NWCCD has two primary campuses, Gillette College and Sheridan College.
Prior to her time in Wyoming, Barrett served as the associate vice president for enrollment management and student affairs at The College at Brockport (State University of New York) from 2008-2016. She has also been employed by Arizona State University, Boise State University, University of Wyoming, and Valparaiso University since first entering higher education in 1992.
She earned bachelor’s and master’s degrees in business administration from the University of Wyoming and her doctorate (Ed.D.) in executive leadership from St. John Fisher College, in Rochester, New York. Her dissertation and continued research interest focuses on a sense of community on the college campus.
Barrett grew up in Wyoming. She and her husband, Doug, have two sons, Sean, 14, and Finnian, 11.