Northeast Nebraska garden provides all-season sanctuary for pollinators

The garden was created as a nod to the contribution that pollinators make to our food supply, Cue said. Burt County Extension educator John Wilson and Midwest Messenger Publisher Mike Wood helped secure funding for the project.

Work started on the site last year. Volunteers from the Master Gardens program, Midwest Messenger and Plaindealer Publishing, as well as Tekamah residents came out to prepare the site and plant the garden.

“It turned into so much more than I originally imagined and now that the project is in full swing, it is so nice to go out and experience all that the garden has to offer,” Wood said. “Knowing that it is also serving an important purpose makes it even better.”

After just one year, Cue was impressed to see the garden already buzzing.

“I was amazed that the number of pollinators we attracted, even in the first season,” she said.

She’s seeing a good number of native bees there, and those are the important ones, she said. About 250 native bees can do the work of 10,000 honey bees, according to Cue.

“They’re really, really good at what they do,” she said.