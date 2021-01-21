Northwest Bank to adopt .bank domain for its website

SPENCER, Iowa -- Northwest Bank will change its website from a .com to a .bank domain on Jan. 26.

The bank's website will change from www.Bank-Northwest.com to www.NW.bank. Bank officials said the move is significant because .bank domains are highly gated - like .gov or .edu - and are more effective at combating online scams and duplicate websites.

“Financial institutions remain one of the most highly phished industries, and online threats continue to rise, therefore changing our website address to a .bank domain with increased levels of security is more important than ever.” said Joe Conover, president of Northwest Bank.

During the change, customers will not experience any interruption in online and mobile banking services. “If customers log into www.Bank-Northwest.com they will be redirected to www.NW.bank," Conover said. "While website redirection will remain in place for the foreseeable future, we encourage our customers to update their bookmark(s) to our .bank site in their address book to assure them they have accessed our secure website.”

Northwest Bank has offices located in Algona, Ames, Arnolds Park, Ankeny, Estherville, Fort Dodge, Humboldt, Le Mars, Milford, Sioux Center, Sioux City, Spencer, Spirit Lake, West Des Moines, Iowa and Omaha and La Vista, Nebraska.

