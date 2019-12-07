3 Northwest Iowa businesses collect prestigious statewide awards

DES MOINES -- Three Northwest Iowa businesses received statewide recognition Thursday.
GrandStay Hotel & Suites of Rock Valley, M&C Anderson Pullets of Sioux Rapids, and Stensland Family Farms and Creamery of Larchwood were among the nine recipients of 2019 Iowa Venture Awards.
The Iowa Area Development Group annually honors companies that have made significant contributions to the state's economy through investment, expansion, and job creation.
The 32nd Iowa Venture Award luncheon was held in conjunction with the Iowa Association of Electric Cooperatives’ annual meeting. Iowa Agriculture Secretary Mike Naig was one of the speakers.
The Outstanding Business of the Year award was presented to Iowa Select Farms, which has locations in 52 counties, including several in Northwest Iowa.
Here's a brief look at the recipients based in Northwest Iowa.
GrandStay Hotel & Suites, Rock Valley
The 46-room hotel, a $5.5 million project, offers standard and extended-stay rooms and spa suites. Amenities include a heated indoor pool, beer and wine lounge, breakfast area, fitness facility, and conference room.
The venue is decorated with artwork and memorabilia from the surrounding area. An electric charging station, provided by North West Rural Electric Cooperative, will serve guests with electric cars.
M&C Anderson Pullets, Sioux Rapids
The 1,753-acre farm is home to 10 specialized, bio-security buildings that rear nearly 5 million pullets annually. M&C has won environmental acclaim for its farming practices, including tree planting, water retention, and other conservation methods.
Owner Colleen “Coke” Anderson serves on the board of directors and committees for the Iowa Poultry Association and United Egg Producers. In 1999, she was elected as the first woman to chair the American Egg Board.
Stensland Family Farms and Creamery, Larchwood
Established in 1915, the family-owned and operated multi-generational farm includes over 1,500 acres of organic cropland and a 200-cow dairy that's the basis for their newest endeavor, Stensland Creamery.
The herd, which is milked robotically, has been bred to produce A2 beta-casein protein. The products are rich in Omega 3s through flax meal incorporated into the cows' rations. The dairy produces freshly bottled milk, ice cream, aged cheese and cheese curds, and their products are sold at three company stores in Sioux Falls and also can be purchased directly at the farm, where visitors and tour groups can experience the operations.
Additional 2019 Iowa Venture winners include: Mid-Iowa Cooperative of Conrad, which has an additional 13 statewide locations, Peterson Transportation Inc. of Manson, Preferred Wholesale, Inc. of Albia and AVEKA Manufacturing Inc., which has locations in Cresco, Fredericksburg and Waukon.
This year's winners enter the Venture Award Hall of Fame, which showcases a total of 272 recipients.