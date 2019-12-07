3 Northwest Iowa businesses collect prestigious statewide awards

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

M&C Anderson Pullets, Sioux Rapids

The 1,753-acre farm is home to 10 specialized, bio-security buildings that rear nearly 5 million pullets annually. M&C has won environmental acclaim for its farming practices, including tree planting, water retention, and other conservation methods.

Owner Colleen “Coke” Anderson serves on the board of directors and committees for the Iowa Poultry Association and United Egg Producers. In 1999, she was elected as the first woman to chair the American Egg Board.

Stensland Family Farms and Creamery, Larchwood

Established in 1915, the family-owned and operated multi-generational farm includes over 1,500 acres of organic cropland and a 200-cow dairy that's the basis for their newest endeavor, Stensland Creamery.

The herd, which is milked robotically, has been bred to produce A2 beta-casein protein. The products are rich in Omega 3s through flax meal incorporated into the cows' rations. The dairy produces freshly bottled milk, ice cream, aged cheese and cheese curds, and their products are sold at three company stores in Sioux Falls and also can be purchased directly at the farm, where visitors and tour groups can experience the operations.