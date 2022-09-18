Northwest Iowa Realtors tap Wooster as CEO

SIOUX CITY -- The Northwest Iowa Regional Board of Realtors has announced the hiring of Jill Wooster as the organization’s new chief executive officer.

Wooster, who grew up in Mapleton, Iowa, and has lived in Sioux City since 1995, has an extensive background in organizational leadership, with previous roles at the Sioux City Journal, March of Dimes, 2011 Red Cross Tour of Homes event planner, American Heart Association, and as a mobile notary signing agent.

Wooster will succeed Kelly Burge, who has served as the organization’s CEO for the last 24 years. Earlier this year, Burge announced her intention to step down for full-time retirement at the end of December.

The Northwest Iowa Regional Board of Realtors encompasses nearly 500 members, who are real estate professionals in a 13-county region across the northwest quadrant of Iowa. The organization also provides the Multiple Listing Service (MLS) for the region.

“Realtors are the backbone of life in our communities, and they are the defenders of homeownership and private property rights," Wooster said. "I am excited for this new opportunity and look forward to working with so many fantastic people.”

