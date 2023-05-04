MERRILL, Iowa — Spring planting is again underway in Northwest Iowa, and most of the area's rich farmland is well short of moisture.

In Castana, Iowa, in Monona County, recent Iowa State University Extension measurements showed a meager 1.7 inches of subsoil moisture in the top five feet of soil, compared to a historical average of 6.4 inches in the spring. In Ireton, Iowa, in Sioux County, there's 3.15 inches, compared to a norm of 6.4 inches. In Le Mars, there's 3.51 inches, versus 5.8 inches in other years.

"It's not really stopping anybody from planting, but it's definitely a thought in the back of everybody's mind," said Leah Ten Napel, Northwest Iowa Extension field agronomist with Iowa State University Extension & Outreach. "Is there enough moisture in the ground, and will we get enough moisture this growing season?"

Andrew Brown, 27, whose family has farmed on non-irrigated land west of Merrill for more than a century, said he'd heard of subsoil moisture readings in the area as low as a quarter-inch this spring.

"This is probably one of the worst droughts I've ever seen," said Brown, who has been farming full-time with his father since he graduated high school. Like many family farmers, he's been farming, at least on a part-time basis, since before he could drive a car.

"There's an old saying, 'Plant in the dust and the bins will bust,'" he added cheerfully. "So, I guess that's our hope and prayer this year."

The Brown farm was about halfway done with corn planting as of Thursday; they were just beginning to spray herbicide for soybeans, and Andrew Brown was hopeful soybean planting would commence on Thursday. Everything should be in the ground by the end of this coming week, he said.

"That's our goal at least, but, you know, Mother Nature always throws a curveball in there," Brown said. "If it rains, we won't be mad. We need it."

Nearly the entire area is in a drought of one form or another. As of this past week, parts of western Woodbury County and Monona County were in either exceptional drought or extreme drought, the worst and second-worst ratings given by the U.S. Drought Monitor. Every other county in Northwest Iowa is either in a severe drought or a moderate drought, except for about half of Lyon County and the northwest corner of Sioux County, which are abnormally dry; that condition is associated either with impending drought or recovery from a recent drought.

Northeast Nebraska is far worse -- the entirety of Thurston County, for instance, is in an exceptional drought, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor. All the counties surrounding it are either partly or completely enveloped by exceptional drought, including Dakota County.

This spring's drought is little changed from last summer's drought, except that it's worse so far.

"We're a lot lower, in these areas, even lower than we were seeing last spring," Ten Napel said. "So it's very critical that we get good moisture throughout the growing season."

About 20 inches of moisture is needed during the spring and summer to grow a healthy crop. Still, even in the most drought-stricken places, that's not insurmountable -- in an average May 1 to Sept. 30 stretch in Monona County, total precipitation is just shy of 20 inches, according to National Weather Service data.

Crop yields last fall, after the harsh drought and spotty rains, were often on the disappointing side. Some fields that didn't catch much rain last summer were "a total loss," Ten Napel said.

The average yield in this area was around 170 bushels per acre last year, Ten Napel said; 200 bushels an acre or better is often the target, wishful though it may be.

"So they were definitely lower, but there were some fields that were totally fine just because they really caught those timely rains," she said. "Other fields, not so much."

The Brown family's yields last year were less than ideal -- their average corn yield was between 140 and 150 bushels per acre, Austin Brown said.

"So, pretty good sized loss there," he said. "But some guys I talked to up north, up in O'Brien County, Sioux County, they were 200 bushels of corn there."