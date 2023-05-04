MERRILL, Iowa -- Spring planting is again underway in Northwest Iowa, and most of the area's rich farmland is well short of moisture.

In Castana, Iowa, in Monona County, Iowa State University Extension measurements showed a meager 1.7 inches of subsoil moisture, compared to a historical average of 6.4 inches. In Ireton, Iowa, in Sioux County, there's 3.15 inches, compared to a norm of 6.4 inches. In Le Mars, they're at 3.51 inches, versus 5.8 inches in other years.

Andrew Brown, 27, whose family has farmed on non-irrigated land west of Merrill for more than a century, said he'd heard of subsoil moisture readings in the area as low as a quarter-inch this spring.

"This is probably one of the worst droughts I've ever seen," said Brown, who has been farming full-time with his father since he graduated high school. Like many family farmers, he's been farming, at least on a part-time basis, since before he could drive a car.

"There's an old saying, 'Plant in the dust and the bins will bust,'" he added cheerfully. "So, I guess that's our hope and prayer this year."

The Brown farm was about halfway done with corn planting as of Thursday; they were just beginning to spray herbicide for soybeans, and Andrew Brown was hopeful that soybean planting would commence on Thursday. Everything should be in the ground by the end of this coming week, he said.

"That's our goal at least, but, you know, Mother Nature always throws a curveball in there," Brown said. "If it rains, we won't be mad. We need it."