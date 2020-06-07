Northwestern adds biophysics and physics education majors

ORANGE CITY, Iowa -- Northwestern College will add biophysics and physics education to the majors it offers its students, effective this fall.
The interdisciplinary biophysics major will introduce students to a field in which physics and mathematics are used to describe the mechanisms of biological processes.
Emily Grace, assistant professor of physics, designed the program after seeing that many Northwestern students with an interest or natural ability in physics were pre-med majors.
Job openings in the biophysics field is projected to grow as much as 19 percent through 2024, according to a press release from the college.
Graduates interested in earning a master’s degree or doctorate will have a variety of options, including biomedical physics, computational biology and biomedical engineering, depending on whether they focus on biology, chemistry, math or computer science courses for their undergraduate electives.
Biomedical engineering is a program of study available through Northwestern’s dual-degree partnership with Washington University in St. Louis.
Students who pursue biophysics at Northwestern will study with Grace, an astroparticle physicist who has a doctorate in physics from Royal Holloway University of London. In addition, she and Dr. Dave Arnett, a Northwestern chemistry professor, are collaborating on biophysics research that uses fluorescence correlation spectroscopy.
The other new major, physics education, will equip students to become secondary school physics teachers, a well-paying job in high demand. Both nationally and in Iowa, physics teachers are in the top 10 in terms of need, according to Northwestern.
Physics education majors at Northwestern will be given the opportunity to conduct original physics education research with Grace, who also has a master’s degree in science education.
