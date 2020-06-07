Northwestern adds biophysics and physics education majors

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

ORANGE CITY, Iowa -- Northwestern College will add biophysics and physics education to the majors it offers its students, effective this fall.

The interdisciplinary biophysics major will introduce students to a field in which physics and mathematics are used to describe the mechanisms of biological processes.

Emily Grace, assistant professor of physics, designed the program after seeing that many Northwestern students with an interest or natural ability in physics were pre-med majors.

Job openings in the biophysics field is projected to grow as much as 19 percent through 2024, according to a press release from the college.

Graduates interested in earning a master’s degree or doctorate will have a variety of options, including biomedical physics, computational biology and biomedical engineering, depending on whether they focus on biology, chemistry, math or computer science courses for their undergraduate electives.

Biomedical engineering is a program of study available through Northwestern’s dual-degree partnership with Washington University in St. Louis.