SIOUX CITY — In February, David Gleiser attended a Missouri River Historical Development scholarship grant ceremony.

He met a woman there who'd received a scholarship of the sort that are underwritten by MRHD funds. It was, he said, a moving experience.

"(She) was saying how her scholarship allowed her to realize her dream of becoming a business owner. And other students were there talking about being the first in their family to go to college, and how the grant dollars really positively impacted them," Gleiser said. "And I'm like, 'That's payday right there.' Nothing better than that."

About a month and a half later, on March 29, Gleiser, who has led a career largely devoted to public service during the last 16 years, stepped into the role of MRHD's executive director.

Gleiser, 42, replaces Katie Colling, who was named MRHD executive director at the end of 2019 and has now retired. Colling followed in the footsteps of Mark Monson, who had been with MRHD for decades.

"Katie Colling has done extremely well as director over the last three years, and she's built up the back-side of MRHD very strong, in terms of policies, practices, precedent," Gleiser said.

"I feel like I'm hopping on the train at a great time," he added.

Proudest accomplishments

Gleiser was born in South Korea while his father was stationed there in the Air Force. He was raised in Sioux City and lives here with wife Lydia and their three children.

In 2006, Gleiser received a bachelor's degree from the University of South Dakota; he studied mass communications, psychology and leadership. Later, in 2013, he received a Master's of Public Administration from the University of Nebraska at Omaha.

His first job after his undergraduate studies was with the Siouxland Human Investment Partnership, beginning in 2007. He would remain with the nonprofit, also known by the acronym SHIP, until 2014.

"There, I oversaw two major public-policy reform initiatives. One was juvenile justice, and one was a child-welfare, public education reform project," Gleiser said.

In the 2000s, Gleiser said, the state of Iowa's juvenile justice system dealt with a population that was disproportionately juveniles of color.

"Kids of color represent, you know, 20 percent of the general population in the community -- but why do they represent 80 percent of the population incarcerated?" Gleiser said. "So I worked on that; we were very successful with that project."

Meanwhile, Gleiser found the state's foster-care system in need of reform, particularly in the manner in which the foster-care system interacted with the school system.

Because foster children tended to be moved around somewhat frequently, a new school district would at times refuse academic credits from the previous school district. It was not a recipe for academic success.

The Federal Education Rights and Privacy Act, passed in 1974, at that time acted as a roadblock to districts sharing information on students; this contributed to the foster kids' academic struggles, Gleiser said.

He wanted to address these deficiencies.

"These kids never had anybody to advocate for them like a normal parent would, and they often would lose those credits, get discouraged, drop out of school," Gleiser said. "In Iowa, at that time, 50 percent of all kids in foster care were becoming homeless after aging out of the system. And I was pretty proud to say that that project -- I worked with Sens. Grassley and Harkin -- and we actually got an amendment made to the Federal Education Rights and Privacy Act. And, you know, for me that was probably one of my biggest achievements in my public-policy career, is getting an amendment to federal legislation."

In 2014, Woodbury County was seeking a community and economic development director. Gleiser had by then developed a relationship with the county board of supervisors and was hired. He held the role until 2021.

"I got lucky and they gave me a chance," Gleiser said.

In his first year, the department doubled the amount of business done by its revolving-loan fund; throughout his tenure, Gleiser said, he worked on policies to facilitate economic development in the rural parts of the county.

Several major economic development projects took place in the county during his tenure, including Gelita's $22 million investment in its new collagen peptide facility at the Port Neal industrial complex and two multi-million dollar Ag Processing Inc. projects in 2014 and 2015 totaling about $128 million between them.

In 2019, Gleiser was appointed to the local workforce development board of Iowa Workforce Development, Region 12. The following year he helped secure federal CARES Act funding for the county.

"It was honestly one of the best jobs I've ever had," he said of his time as Woodbury County community and economic development director.

In 2015, he was elected to the Sioux City School board and served a four-year term.

Last year, Gleiser was briefly the chief executive officer of the Ponca Tribe of Nebraska; he was put in charge of all aspects of the tribe's government, which spans 15 counties. "I gave tribal government a shot," as he put it.

That same year he was also appointed to a six-year term with the Sioux City Examining Board.

By then, Gleiser had started his own small business, called MOG Enterprises, operating as Bright Idea Signs and Hawkeye Delivery, a delivery and courier service in Sioux City. He decided to pivot and focus on his business.

"Being an economic development professional for basically the last 10 years, I felt like I had a lot of experience helping other people develop business plans and accumulate wealth and be successful," Gleiser said. "And I thought, 'You know what, you should do that for yourself!'"

It was through his small business that he learned of an opening with MRHD.

"I had actually heard it from one of my delivery drivers," he said.

Filling the funding gaps

Gleiser was a longtime admirer, from the outside, of the work MRHD does. He expressed no desire to make major changes to the organization or to its philanthropic work.

MRHD was founded in 1989 when Woodbury County voters approved riverboat gaming. The nonprofit group holds the state license for the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino and disburses a share of the casino's revenues to local charities, organizations and governmental entities.

Many millions of dollars have been distributed by MRHD in the years since the Hard Rock came to town.

"I've always appreciated the work that they do in sort of filling the gaps for funding different types of entities or programs or initiatives in the community that really need those dollars," he said. "So, I thought, 'Wow that would be a really interesting job!'"

Recent MRHD grants have included, among many others, $30,000 to pay off all of the Sioux City Community School District's unpaid lunch balances; $15,000 to the historic Akron Opera house for a façade rehabilitation; $25,000 to Hope Street of Siouxland to help them purchase a second van; and $10,000 to Lutheran Services in Iowa for immigrant and refugee community services to offer Afghan resettlement support and housing assistance.

Gleiser praised MRHD's board of directors for the thoughtful, thorough manner in which they handle grants and grant requests.

"I feel really excited about it, and I think the board has a lot of good energy. I think the folks that are around the table, who are volunteering their personal time to be on the MRHD board, are there for the right reasons and they seem to be a really, really good, strong working group, and I've been really impressed by their level of attention to detail," he said.

Competition can be a good thing

The community's relationship with the Hard Rock, which he described as "a good corporate citizen," is a fruitful one, Gleiser said.

"It's been, I think, a really good thing for our community in terms of, quality-of-life attraction amenities, but then also all of the support that local gaming revenues have had supporting our nonprofits and our local governments," he said. "They really fill the void, financially, that really needed to be filled. And so I think we're really lucky to have a partner like Hard Rock, to have a gaming license."

Gleiser said he wasn't worried the Hard Rock's revenues will take a hit from new casinos under development in Nebraska by WarHorse Gaming, the casino arm of Ho-Chunk, Inc. He pointed out that other casinos have operated in the area, south of Sioux City in communities along Interstate 29 and in Council Bluffs, for a number of years.

Ho-Chunk has long planned to build a casino in South Sioux City, across the Missouri River from the Hard Rock.

"I think competition will be a good thing in the end. I think that's why, you know, McDonald's builds right next to Burger King," Gleiser said.