SHELDON, Iowa -- People from across the region gathered in Sheldon Nov. 15 to attend the fourth yearly Northwest Iowa Regional Dream Big Grow Here pitch-off event to determine the recipients of $7,000 in grant funds and to support entrepreneurs and small businesses throughout the region.
Organizers of the competition are pleased to announce Heartland Coffee & Nosh, a family-owned specialty coffee and food truck from Correctionville, as the first-place winner and recipient of $4,000. Lefty Leigh’s and Cassens Catering Co., a restaurant and catering firm from Oto, was awarded second place and $2,000. JAK Sprat, an earring seller in Sanborn, was awarded third place and $1,000.
These funds are provided to the business owners to help expand their businesses in Northwest Iowa.
Dream Big Grow Here is a program of the University of Northern Iowa’s Center for Business Growth and Innovation. The Northwest Iowa Regional Contest is organized and sponsored by the economic development organizations that are a part of Iowa’s West Coast Initiative, Northwest Iowa Development and Siouxland Economic Development Corporation.
The other Dream Big Grow Here finalists who pitched on Nov. 15 included:
- Josh Cobbs with Joyency from Sioux City
- Daniel Stillson and Carter Schuurmans with SnSLabz from Rock Rapids, Iowa