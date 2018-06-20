ONAWA, Iowa -- A John Deere equipment dealership in Onawa has been sold to a dealership based in the Council Bluffs-Omaha area.
Pacific Junction-based AgriVision Equipment has agreed to acquire Van-Wall Equipment Inc. in Onawa later this month.
Terms of the deal weren’t disclosed.
AgriVision officials noted Onawa is centrally located to AgriVision Equipment stores in northwest Iowa and southwest Iowa, giving customers quick access to over $25 million in parts inventory, trained service/support and innovative technology offerings.
AgriVision Equipment thanks the Van-Wall group for the opportunity to continue a strong relationship with Onawa customers and employees and looks forward to serving the communities in this area for many years to come. A smooth employee transition is expected, and timing was planned around enabling a strong focus going into harvest.
“We strive to know our customers on a personal and professional level. We have a shared vision with our customers and enjoy helping customers and their communities find comprehensive solutions to their challenges and opportunities,” AgriVision CEO Jeremy Ostrander said in a statement.
Earlier this year, AgriVision acquired another northwest Iowa John Deere dealership, Icon Ag & Turf, which has stores in Doon, Ireton, Lawton, Le Mars and Paullina.
AgriVision was formed in 2014 through a series of mergers involving four dealership groups. The business traces its roots to the opening of Macedonia Implement Co. in 1899.
With the latest addition, the family-owned business will now have 16 stores in northwest Iowa, southwest Iowa, southeast Nebraska and northwest Missouri.