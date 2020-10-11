Once Upon a Child returning to Sioux City, after 20-year absence

SIOUX CITY -- Roughly 20 years after a previous location closed in Sioux City, Once Upon a Child consignment store has returned to Hamilton Boulevard, becoming the newest tenant in the former Shopko building.
The franchise, which specializes in secondhand apparel, furnishings and toys for babies, toddlers and children, is expected to open its doors to shoppers later this month. It began purchasing items last month.
"We have to buy for several weeks, and once we fill our store, then we can open. We're thinking it's going to be a couple weeks," said Morgan Henshaw, the store manager who co-owns Sioux City's Once Upon a Time franchise, along with Amy Albers. Albers is also a co-owner of the nearby Plato's Closet secondhand clothing store.
Once Upon a Child, 3031 Hamilton Blvd., takes up roughly 5,000 of the Shopko building's 103,000 square feet. Currently the store has around 28 employees.
A previous location, at 1754 Hamilton Blvd., operated in the 1990s before it closed in about 2000 or 2001.
"My mom told me she used to shop there," Henshaw said.
Plato's Closet and Once Upon a Child are "sister stores," both subsidiaries of the Minneapolis-based Winmark Corporation. The former is a destination for teens and adults, while the latter is popular with parents of babies and children.
Albers had long thought of opening a Once Upon a Child location, and Winmark was enthusiastic about the idea. Then a perfect location opened up a stone's throw from Plato's Closet.
"We wanted them next to each other, so the timing worked out perfect with the Shopko leaving," said Albers, who opened her Plato's Closet in 2012.
Once Upon a Child stores are purportedly quite lucrative. According to Once Upon a Child's website, some locations have reported gross margins of 64.68 percent or better, higher than most retailers, and gross profits of more than $1 million. The franchise in Sioux Falls is said to be a top performer out of hundreds of locations in the U.S.
"The used stuff is starting to -- everyone's starting to like it more and want it more, so it's beginning to be more popular," Henshaw said.
Support Local Journalism
Henshaw and Albers said the Sioux City market is ripe for a store like Once Upon a Child -- they estimate that 24 percent of the city's population falls in the store's age demographic. According to U.S. Census Bureau estimates, roughly 7.7 percent of the city's population is under 5 years old, and another 26.3 percent are between 5 and 18 years old.
Typically it takes six weeks for a new Once Upon a Child location to purchase enough merchandise to open, but the products have been flowing in -- Henshaw said the store is more than halfway full already, and they've been purchasing for barely two weeks.
Once Upon a Child will be the second tenant of the former Shopko space, the first being Wilmes Do It Best hardware store, which opened in May. The latter had a somewhat rocky debut due to the coronavirus pandemic. The opening of Once Upon a Child was also slowed somewhat by COVID-19-related issues.
Shopko shut down last June after the Wisconsin-based chain, sagging under enormous debt, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in January 2019 and litigated its holdings a few months later.
The Shopko building is part of the Marketplace Shopping Center, which has been owned by the Gleeson family since 1962. John Gleeson, president of Klinger Companies, Inc., decided at the time of Shopko's closure to subdivide the mammoth store into several smaller stores -- making the building, in effect, a shopping center.
Albers said Gleeson has been good to work with, with an eye toward keeping his properties attractive and in good order. Mike Wilmes, of Wilmes Do It Best, said the same this spring.
"He's probably the nicest landlord I've ever known," Albers said.
Gleeson said Wednesday that he hopes to have four or five storefronts leased in the former Shopko building eventually.
"I'm working on one, a good one," he said, but he couldn't yet name the prospective tenant.
Though they've had a good run so far with getting tenants moved in, Gleeson offered no predictions for when the whole property will be filled. He noted that some other major retail properties in the metro have remained vacant for a long time.
"Retail's a tough challenge," Gleeson said.
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.