Once Upon a Child returning to Sioux City, after 20-year absence

Albers had long thought of opening a Once Upon a Child location, and Winmark was enthusiastic about the idea. Then a perfect location opened up a stone's throw from Plato's Closet.

"We wanted them next to each other, so the timing worked out perfect with the Shopko leaving," said Albers, who opened her Plato's Closet in 2012.

Once Upon a Child stores are purportedly quite lucrative. According to Once Upon a Child's website, some locations have reported gross margins of 64.68 percent or better, higher than most retailers, and gross profits of more than $1 million. The franchise in Sioux Falls is said to be a top performer out of hundreds of locations in the U.S.

"The used stuff is starting to -- everyone's starting to like it more and want it more, so it's beginning to be more popular," Henshaw said.

Henshaw and Albers said the Sioux City market is ripe for a store like Once Upon a Child -- they estimate that 24 percent of the city's population falls in the store's age demographic. According to U.S. Census Bureau estimates, roughly 7.7 percent of the city's population is under 5 years old, and another 26.3 percent are between 5 and 18 years old.