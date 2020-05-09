Orange City braces for possibility of tourists even with tulip festival canceled

The festival annually attracts as many as 100,000 to a city with a normal population of 6,000. Organizers said canceling the city's largest celebration was a difficult decision, but ultimately the right one to protect the public, as well as the many local volunteers.

"As an executive steering committee, we were sad to have to make the decision," Kelch said. "Not only because we were so close to the actual festival, but also because we were saddened for our community and visitors who were looking forward to celebrating as well."

It was the first time since World War II the festival had been canceled. From 1942 to 1946, the event was not held.

Kelch said the festival is a colorful explosion and life after a long winter. It is a way for people to experience life-long traditions and create new memories.

"I think what makes the Tulip Festival so interesting and unique is the community spirit and passion that goes into bringing the festival to life each year," Kelch said.

Organizers are already laying the groundwork for the festival to return May 13-15, 2021.

Kelch said that they are excited to build upon what they already started to make 2021 even better and stand out.