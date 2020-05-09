Orange City braces for possibility of tourists even with tulip festival canceled

ORANGE CITY, Iowa -- Orange City canceled its annual tulip festival due to the COVID-19 pandemic but the Northwest Iowa city's signature flowers continue to bloom.
Local officials are bracing for the possibility of large number of visitors showing up to admire the multiple beds of brightly colored tulips this month.
That's what happened in Pella, a central Iowa city that also celebrates its Dutch heritage with an annual tulip festival in early May.
Pella officials estimated about 400 to 500 people visited one weekend last month. The big crowds in the midst of the coronavirus virus outbreak prompted some on social media sites to call for ripping up Pella's tulips.
Cristi Kelch, a co-chairperson for Orange City's tulip festival, said she hasn't seen anyone looking at the city's tulips yet. She encouraged visitors to delay their travel plans until conditions are safer, and urged anyone who does visit the city in the near future to practice social distancing.
Kelch noted a safer way to celebrate the tulips and city's heritage is through a digital social media campaign planned May 14-16, the original dates of the festival.
"We are asking everyone who has a memory of the festival to share a photo or video on Facebook, Instagram, or Twitter," Kelch said. "We know the tulip festival is more than tulips and tasty Dutch foods. It's about community, volunteerism, pride in heritage and love for family, and the desire for reconnection."
The festival annually attracts as many as 100,000 to a city with a normal population of 6,000. Organizers said canceling the city's largest celebration was a difficult decision, but ultimately the right one to protect the public, as well as the many local volunteers.
"As an executive steering committee, we were sad to have to make the decision," Kelch said. "Not only because we were so close to the actual festival, but also because we were saddened for our community and visitors who were looking forward to celebrating as well."
It was the first time since World War II the festival had been canceled. From 1942 to 1946, the event was not held.
Kelch said the festival is a colorful explosion and life after a long winter. It is a way for people to experience life-long traditions and create new memories.
"I think what makes the Tulip Festival so interesting and unique is the community spirit and passion that goes into bringing the festival to life each year," Kelch said.
Organizers are already laying the groundwork for the festival to return May 13-15, 2021.
Kelch said that they are excited to build upon what they already started to make 2021 even better and stand out.
From new tulip beds, news floats being cult, and the Tour deTulips bike ride, Kelch said that there will be much to look forward to next year.
