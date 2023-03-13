The franchisee that owns all of the Lincoln Burger King restaurants as well as others in Southeast Nebraska has filed for bankruptcy protection.

Meridian Restaurants Unlimited, which is based in Ogden, Utah, filed a Chapter 11 bankruptcy petition in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Utah on March 2.

Chapter 11 is a form of bankruptcy that allows a company to reorganize its debts and keep operating.

In a statement, James Winder, Meridian's managing partner and chief restructuring officer, said the company has been meeting with its creditors and Burger King corporate officials for some time, and, "Financial restructuring is the natural next step as we take the company from surviving the pandemic to thriving in the post-pandemic environment.”

But the company also said it doesn't plan to close any locations or cut its workforce.

In its bankruptcy filing, Meridian listed both its assets and debts as being in a range between $10 million and $50 million.

The company, which owns the nine Burger King locations in Lincoln, as well as locations in Beatrice, Hastings and York, said in court filings that it had "suffered significantly from a loss of foot traffic, resulting in declining revenue without proportionate decreases in rental obligations, debt service and other obligations." It also said it has seen a 33% increase in wages over the past few years and a 22% increase in the cost of supplies.

Meridian said in the filing that its original founder had acquired many Burger King restaurants with lower-than-average sales, hoping to improve their results. Instead, according to court documents, those stores' smaller profit margins made them more sensitive to recent rises in labor and other costs. The company said some of its restaurants operate at a loss and have done so for several years.

Meridian acquired the Nebraska Burger Kings and several in Kansas in 2018 from Horizon Holdings. The company owns a total of 119 Burger King restaurants in 10 states.

One of Meridian's Lincoln locations made national news in 2021 after several employees quit at once and changed the marquee sign to read, "WE ALL QUIT. SORRY FOR THE INCONVENIENCE."

Employees who spoke to the Journal Star at the time said they were forced to work under difficult conditions, including working in the restaurant with a broken air conditioner during the summer that Meridian failed to fix for two weeks.

