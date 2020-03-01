PC Matic CEO, former Gateway exec, warns 'we're not learning' from cyber-attacks

SIOUX CITY -- One of the things that troubles Rob Cheng about the frequent cyber attacks that hit businesses and government entities, including incidents in Siouxland, is that nobody seems to learn much from them.

"The reason why this keeps on happening is that, we're not learning from every attack. We're not getting better. And, so it just keeps on getting worse," said Cheng, CEO of antivirus software company PC Matic.

Cheng, a former executive at Gateway computers in North Sioux City, talked to The Journal on Wednesday after meeting with Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller about cyber security issues earlier in the week.

The city of Wayne, Nebraska, fell victim to a ransomware attack on Feb. 18. Their files were encrypted and their computer-based systems went down. The hackers demanded a shockingly high price to release the files -- $500,000.

In December, the city of Sioux City was notified by a third-party vendor "that alterations to the vendor’s application code could have enabled the unauthorized copying of payment card information from the City’s internet browser window during certain payment transactions," according to a letter the city sent to residents.