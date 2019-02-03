SIOUX CITY -- Abu Bekr Shrine Temple conducted its annual installation of officers on Jan. 12 at the Abu Bekr Shrine Temple in downtown Sioux City.
Illustrious Sir Todd E. Saunders was installed as Potentate for 2019. Elected Divan officers for 2019 include; Sheldon Menin - Chief Rabban; Wayne Rieckmann - Assistant Rabban; Michael Pickett - High Priest & Prophet; Larry Davis - Oriental Guide; Kent W. Kolbe - Treasurer; and Joe Petersen, P.P. - Recorder.
Appointed Divan officers include Richard Porter - First Ceremonial Master; Colin Ross - Second Ceremonial Master; Jeff Zook - Director; Gary Janssen - Marshal; Dwight Dirks - Captain of the Guard; Jeremy Robinson - Outer Guard; and Mark Schopke - Chaplain.
Saunders resides in Dakota Dunes and has been a 26-year member of the motor corps unit, the Abu Bekr Rat Patrol.
The upcoming year’s activities will include the 69th annual Abu Bekr Shrine Circus, April 10-14 at the Tyson Events Center; the Midwest Shrine Association convention in Aberdeen, South Dakota; and the Central States Shrine Association summer session hosted by Abu Bekr Shrine Temple, Aug. 21-24 in Sioux City.
The CSSA Summer Session will attract Shriners and their ladies from seven states and 22 Shrine Temples to Sioux City for three days of competition, parades, fun, and fellowship. The Annual Potentate’s Ball will be held Aug. 24 at the Delta Hotel by Marriott-Riverfront in South Sioux City.