SIOUX CITY -- The Abu Bekr Shrine Kan Duettes have elected and installed their officers for 2019.

They are Delores McCuddin, president; Bertha Synder, vice president; Colleen Bonnes, treasurer; and Gloria Zook, secretary. In the absence of Colleen Bonnes, Sue Altman will act as treasurer. Appointed officers are Joan Peterson, corresponding secretary; and Mary Ann Davidson, scribe and historian.

The Kan Duettes are an organization of Survivors of Shriners and was established during Kermit Lohry's reign as Potentate.

