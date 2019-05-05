SIOUX CITY -- Donald M. Acker, CFP, CRPC, a financial adviser with Ameriprise Financial Services Inc. in Sioux City, has reached a career milestone through the company's Circle of Success program by achieving years of consistently high performance.
Fewer than 8 percent of Ameriprise advisers have earned this distinction. Acker was one of 65 advisers to achieve this milestone and will be recognized at the company's 2020 National Conference in Chicago. Acker has 26 years of experience with Ameriprise Financial.