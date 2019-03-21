Chilton named to Million Dollar Round Table
SIOUX CITY — Mathew Chilton, a financial advisor with Ameriprise Financial in Sioux City, has achieved membership in the Million Dollar Round Table — The Premier Association of Financial Professionals. Chilton has achieved Million Dollar Round Table status for the ninth time.
Chilton attained MDRT membership based on client service, adherence to a code of ethics, professionalism and involvement in at least one other industry association.
Attaining membership in MDRT is achieved by less than 1 percent of the world’s life insurance and financial services professionals.
Geels attends AssetMark conference
SIOUX CITY — Marc Geels, wealth manager at EFS Group, attended the Gold Forum AssetMark Conference. This was a premier event for AssetMark’s Gold and Platinum advisers, who networked with their peers, gained insights and inspiration from the dynamic keynote speakers, and learned about industry trends.
The keynote speaker was Jeffrey Gundlach, who is the founder of DoubleLine Capital LP, an investment firm. He was formerly the head of the $9.3 billion TCW Total Return Bond Fund, where he finished in the top 2% of all funds invested in intermediate-term bonds for the 10 years that ended prior to his departure.
EFS Group, 5764 Sunnybrook Drive, is an independent financial services firm that has been in Siouxland for more than 29 years.
McCarthy re-certifies with foot surgery board
SIOUX CITY — Dr. Greg McCarthy, of Siouxland Podiatry Associates, recently passed his exam for board re-certification with the American Board of Foot and Ankle Surgery. McCarthy has been practicing in Sioux City since 1995.
McCarthy practices with Dr. Marty Kelley in Sioux City and Dr. Sara Oelke in Le Mars. Their main office is at the Plaza Professional Center, 2916 Hamilton Blvd., Upper C. They also serve many outreach clinics around Siouxland.