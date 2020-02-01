Camp High Hopes names 2019 Volunteers of the Year

SIOUX CITY -- Camp High Hopes honored its many volunteers with a special volunteer recognition celebration on Jan. 23.

During 2019, Camp High Hopes had nearly 400 volunteers who gave some 2,050 hours of their time.

Tyler Hanson was honored during the ceremony as the 2019 Health Care Volunteer of the Year. Hanson put in more than 120 hours last summer to help with campers’ medical needs and medication distribution.

Hinton student Nicole Sondergaard was named the 2019 Program Volunteer of the Year. She volunteered more than 140 hours last summer, serving meals in the kitchen, cleaning, and working directly with our campers during activities.

Randy Stabe and Clint Vos with Stabe Auction and Realty were named the 2019 Special Events Volunteers of the Year for their dedication to camp’s fundraising events. They have provided their auctioneering services to the Haunted Lodge Party and the Miles for Smiles Poker Run free of charge. They have helped to raise nearly $300,000 for camp over the last four years.

Bass Advertising was named the 2019 Business Volunteer of the Year. Austin and Will Bass have donated their marketing and graphic design expertise every year for the past four years on various projects and marketing materials the camp needs.

