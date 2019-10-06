SIOUX CITY -- Sunrise Retirement Community has added Matt Campbell to its board of directors. Campbell is a vice president in commercial banking with Central Bank.
He earned his undergraduate degree in business administration and economics from Morningside College and a master’s degree in business administration from the University of South Dakota.
Campbell was born and raised in Sioux City. He is an active community volunteer, serving in leadership roles on numerous advisory boards and committees for various professional, higher education and community organizations, as well as spending time as a coach for youth sporting clubs in Sioux City.