SIOUX CITY -- Erica Carter, a 2013 graduate from the accounting specialist program at Western Iowa Tech Community College, has been named the Alumnus of the Year. She is a member of the WITCC accounting specialist advisory committee and teaches computer accounting at WITCC as an adjunct instructor.
Carter is a Briar Cliff University graduate in accounting, has a non-profit management graduate certificate from the University of South Dakota, and has a master’s degree from Briar Cliff University in management, strategic management and human resource management. She began her career as the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program's coordinator at Center for Siouxland and now works as fiscal manager at the Council on Sexual Assault and Domestic Violence. In 2015, Carter was named one of Siouxland Magazine's "10 Under 40" recipients.
Paralyzed from the neck down in an accident, Carter has served others in her extensive volunteerism efforts in the community and as a quadriplegic and disability advocate.
She served in a number of roles within WITCC and community organizations and clubs, in addition to her regular presentations at hospitals, service as a mentor, advocacy work and other activities.