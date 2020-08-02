You have permission to edit this article.
Century 21 ProLink agents recognized
Century 21 ProLink agents recognized

SIOUX CITY -- Lisa Croston and Kyle Kelly, broker/owners of Century 21 ProLink, announced have announced the second quarter outstanding sales production of the agents within the Sioux City and Le Mars offices.

Lisa Croston

Croston
Kyle Kelly

Kelly
Jesse Derrick

Derrick
Julie Hurt

Hurt
Barb Maxon

Maxon
Kylie Petty

Petty

Thirty-six agents were recognized during their recent quarterly awards lunch. Receiving top honors, the Diamond Award, were Jesse Derrick, Julie Hurt, Barb Maxon and Kylie Petty.

Tiffany Pech-Williams

Pech-Williams
Chad Gritzmaker

Gritzmaker
Vanessa Lefler-Larned

Lefler-Larned
Rob Valdovinos

Valdovinos
Christine Stultz

Stultz
Jim Gergeni

Gergeni

The Platinum Award was awarded to Tiffany Pech-Williams. Claiming the Gold Award were Chad Gritzmaker, Vanessa Lefler-Larned, Rob Valdovinos and The Property Pros Group (Christine Stultz, Jim Gergeni and Croston).

Terri Bobian

Bobian
Marceta Claypool

Claypool
Marge Delzell

Delzell
Brittini Fergen

Fergen
Barbie Albenesius Heyl

Albenesius Heyl
Michele Ivener

Ivener
Brenda Janssen

Janssen
Jessica Kern

Kern
Kyle Kovarna

Kovarna
Amber Musgrave

Musgrave
Brooke Olmstead

Olmstead
Kameron Pope

Pope
Nancy Sweeney

Sweeney

Those earning the Silver Award were Terri Bobian, Marceta Claypool, Marge Delzell, Brittini Fergen, Barbie Albenesius Heyl, Michele Ivener, Brenda Janssen, Jessica Kern, Kyle Kovarna, Amber Musgrave, Brooke Olmstead, Kameron Pope and Nancy Sweeney.

Priscilla Andersen

Andersen
Eric Banks

Banks
Jennifer Rose Bass

Rose Bass
Arlene Curry

Curry
Jason Geary

Geary
Kelsey Howard

Howard
Shirley Patrick

Patrick
Adam Peters

Peters
Denise Philpotts

Philpotts
Lisa Sissel

Sissel
Kyle Uhl

Uhl
Holly Wright

Wright

The Bronze Award winners were Priscilla Andersen, Eric Banks, Jennifer Rose Bass, Arlene Curry, Jason Geary, Kelsey Howard, Shirley Patrick, Adam Peters, Denise Philpotts, Lisa Sissel, Kyle Uhl and Holly Wright.

