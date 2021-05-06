 Skip to main content
Century 21 ProLink announces Q1 production awards
SIOUX CITY -- Lisa Wagner and Kyle Kelly, broker/owners of Century 21 ProLink have announced their first quarter outstanding sales production of the agents in the Sioux City and Le Mars offices. 

Thirty-nine Century 21 ProLink agents were recognized during their recent quarterly awards breakfast. 

Receiving top honors, the Diamond Award, was Barb Maxon.

The Platinum Award was awarded to Jesse Derrick, Kylie Petty and Derrick Wiebe.

Claiming the Gold Award were Eric Banks, Jessica Kern, Kyle Kovarna, Tiffany Pech-Williams, Kameron Pope and Michelle White.

Those earning the Silver Award were Kristi Armstrong, Terri Bobian, Brittini Fergen, Mallori Hoffert, Julie Hurt, Brenda Janssen, Katie LaFleur, Vanessa Lefler-Larned, Shirley Patrick and Rob Valdovinos.

The Bronze Award winners were Marceta Claypool, Bob Davis, Austin Fuller, Jason Geary, Jim Gergeni, Team Goede (John and Tammi Goede), Barbie Albenesius Heyl, Michele Ivener, Denise Philpotts, Chon Plascencia, Lisa Sissel, Dave Soroka, Jessi Tadlock, Lyse Yanke and The Property Pros Group (Christine Stultz, Jennifer Rose Bass, Brooke Olmstead and Priscilla Andersen).

