SIOUX CITY -- Lisa Wagner Croston and Kyle Kelly, broker/owners of Century 21 ProLink, have announced the second quarter outstanding sales production of the agents within the Sioux City and Le Mars offices.
Thirty-three Century 21 ProLink agents were recognized during their recent Quarterly Awards Breakfast.
Receiving top honors, the Diamond Award, were Eric Banks, Aaron Bircher, Jesse Derrick and Barb Maxon.
The Platinum Award was awarded to Marceta Claypool, Tammy Doyel, Jessica Kern, Kylie Petty and Derrick Wiebe.
Claiming the Gold Award were Jennifer Rose Bass, Arlene Curry, Jason Geary, Chad Gritzmaker, Vanessa Lefler-Larned, Tiffany Pech-Williams, Kameron Pope, Lisa Sissel, Nancy Sweeney and the Property Pros Group (Christine Stultz, Lisa Wagner Croston and Jim Gergeni).
Those earning the Silver Award were Terri Bobian, Julie Hurt, Brenda Janssen, Kyle Kovarna, Brooke Olmstead, Adam Peters and Holly Wright.
Bronze Award winners were Priscilla Andersen, Kelsey Howard, Allison Salmon, Rob Valdovinos and Shane Van De Steeg.