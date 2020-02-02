Century 21 ProLink announces 4th quarter awards
Century 21 ProLink announces 4th quarter awards

SIOUX CITY -- Lisa Croston and Kyle Kelly, broker-owners of Century 21 ProLink, have announced their fourth quarter outstanding sales production awards. 

Thirty-six Century 21 ProLink agents were recognized during their recent quarterly awards breakfast.

Receiving top honors, the Diamond Award, were Marceta Claypool, Jesse Derrick, Barbie Albenesius Heyl, Julie Hurt, Barb Maxon, Kylie Petty and the Property Pros Group (Jim Gergeni, Christine Stultz and Lisa Croston).

Eric Banks, Kyle Kovarna, Vanessa Lefler-Larned and Tiffany Pech-Williams received Platinum Awards.

Claiming the Gold Awards were Terri Bobian, Michele Ivener, Ellen Kaplan, Jessica Kern, Brooke Olmstead, Kameron Pope and Lisa Sissel.

Those earning Silver Awards were Priscilla Andersen, Jennifer Rose Bass, Arlene Curry, Tammy Doyel, Jason Geary, Brenda Janssen and Derrick Wiebe.

Bronze Award winners were Brittini Fergen, Lisa Messelhiser, Doug and Shirley Patrick, Nancy Sweeney, Kyle Uhl, Rob Valdovinos, Minh Vuong and Lyse Yanke.

