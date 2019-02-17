Try 1 month for 99¢

SIOUX CITY -- Lisa Wagner and Kyle Kelly, broker-owners of Century 21 ProLink, have announced the fourth quarter outstanding sales production of the Century 21 ProLink agents.  

Receiving top honors, the Diamond Award, were Eric Banks, Jesse Derrick, Ellen Kaplan, Barb Maxon, Linda Mayrose and Property Pros Group (Rick Aadland, Jim Gergeni, Christine Stultz and Lisa Wagner).

Aaron Bircher and Kyle Kovarna achieved Platinum Awards.

Claiming the Gold Awards were Vanessa Lefler-Larned, Tiffany Pech-Williams, Kylie Petty, Kameron Pope and Derrick Wiebe.

Those earning Silver Awards were Terri Bobian, Bob Davis, Marge Delzell, Tammy Doyel, Jason Geary, Chad Gritzmaker, Michele Ivener, Brenda Janssen, Jessica Kern, Brooke Olmstead, Doug and Shirley Patrick, Lisa Sissel and Nancy Sweeney.

Bronze Award winners were Barbie Albenesius, Jennifer Rose Bass, Marceta Claypool, Arlene Curry, John Goede, Kelsey Howard, Julie Hurt, Lisa Messelhiser and Adam Peters.

