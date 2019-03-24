SIOUX CITY -- Mathew Chilton, a financial advisor with Ameriprise Financial in Sioux City, has achieved membership in the Million Dollar Round Table — The Premier Association of Financial Professionals. Chilton has achieved Million Dollar Round Table status for the ninth time.
Chilton attained MDRT membership based on client service, adherence to a code of ethics, professionalism and involvement in at least one other industry association.
Attaining membership in MDRT is achieved by less than 1 percent of the world’s life insurance and financial services professionals.