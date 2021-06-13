 Skip to main content
Chilton qualifies for Court of the Table
Chilton qualifies for Court of the Table

SIOUX CITY -- Mathew Chilton of Ameriprise Financial at Whispering Creek in Sioux City has qualified for Court of the Table, a milestone achievement for their membership in the MDRT (Million Dollar Round Table) organization.

Chilton’s membership equips him with tools and resources to better serve the local community, according to a press release. 

Mathew Chilton

Chilton

Court of the Table is an internationally recognized mark of excellence reserved for the most successful in the financial services industry. This places Chilton among the top professionals in the intensely competitive global life insurance and financial services industries.

Chilton attained membership in MDRT for the 11th time and is a lifetime member. This is this first time he has achieved Court of the Table status.

