Cougill installed as Exalted Ruler of Elks Sioux City Lodge 112

SIOUX CITY -- The Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks Sioux City Lodge 112 recently announced that Dan Cougill has been installed as 2021-2022 Exalted Ruler.

Cougill follows Past Exalted Ruler Chris Amick who held this officer position in 2020-2021.

Exalted Ruler Cougill represented Sioux City at the Elks National Convention held in Tampa, Florida, in July.

Cougill has been an Elk Member for eight years. He is married to Carli, who has also been an Elk member for 15 years, and has two adult children, Josh and Jenna.

Cougill has been employed with Sioux City Fire Rescue for 31 years. When not serving the citizens of Sioux City, or the Elks, he can be found boating or camping.

Other officers installed for the 2021-2022 year are Esteemed Leading Knight Josh McClure, Esteemed Loyal Knight Shelly Lawrence, Esteemed Lecturing Knight Caleb Christopherson, Esquire Jeff Finken, Chaplain Gloriann Navrkal, Inner Guard Scott Haberer, Tiler Terry Beaumont, Secretary Scott Miller, Treasurer Mike Rigg and Trustees: Jim Miller, Skip Hoelker, Steve Bradley, Ken Lillie and Kevin Kiewel.

