SIOUX CITY -- Sunrise Retirement Community welcomes Patrick Cross to its board of directors. Dr. Cross is a tenured, full professor of physical therapy at Briar Cliff University, as well as the Founding DPT program director.
He has been at Briar Cliff University as a core faculty member since August 2013. In 2011, Dr. Cross was the first physical therapist in the nation to complete a fellowship with the National Rural Health Association in Washington, D.C., focusing on rural health, advocacy, and leadership.
Cross has served in leadership roles on numerous advisory boards and committees for various professional, higher education and community organizations.