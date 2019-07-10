NORTH SIOUX CITY -- Shy Shi, global communications project manager with D2 (Documents & Design), attended the fifth annual International CES (Consumer Electronics Show) Asia in Shanghai, China, June 11-13.
Like its U.S. counterpart held in Las Vegas every year, CES Asia features new and innovative technologies and products, particularly those entering the Asian marketplace.
CES Asia 2019 set new records. More than 550 exhibitors, representing fields such as automotive, transportation and travel, showcased new and innovative product technology, business-to-business services and applications. Companies from Korea, Japan and the United States doubled their presence and say they plan to again in 2020. Startup Park featured 115 startups from seven countries.
Conference sessions throughout the three-day event featured key executives from global brands such as Wacom, Horizon Robots, CNN, Delta and more. They covered topics such as IoT, AI applications, extended reality (XR), broad connectivity, machine learning, smart mobility, digital health, blockchain and sustainability. Major announcements included new product launches and partnerships.