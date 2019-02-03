NORTH SIOUX CITY -- Three D2 team members attended the annual CES (Consumer Electronics Show) in Las Vegas, Jan. 8-11: President Tony Olson; Mikara Bonham, technical writer; and Steven Garelik, behavioral scientist.
CES is the world’s premier venue for industry professionals involved with consumer electronics and technology. Every year, hundreds of new products and breakthrough technologies are introduced to the marketplace, attracting business and thought leaders from around the world.
In business since 2004, D2 provides data analysis, behavioral science, global communications and information technology services. Clients range from locally-owned companies to Fortune 500 corporations spanning the globe.