SIOUX CENTER, Iowa -- Barbara Den Herder of the Sioux Center Chamber of Commerce was one of 91 economic development professionals to attend the Heartland Economic Development Course (HEDC) April 17-21 in Blue Springs, Missouri.

Heartland attendees receive fundamental economic development training on topics ranging from business, retention and expansion, workforce development, real estate development, and entrepreneurship to marketing, finance, ethics, and managing economic development organizations.

The 2023 HEDC class included representatives from Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska, Oklahoma and South Dakota, trained by nationally recognized faculty from within the profession of economic development.

HEDC is coordinated by the Institute for Decision Making at the University of Northern Iowa and is accredited by the International Economic Development Council.

The Heartland Economic Development Course is a partnership of the Kansas Economic Development Alliance, Professional Developers of Iowa, Missouri Economic Development Council, Nebraska Economic Developers Association, Select Oklahoma, and the South Dakota Governor’s Office of Economic Development.